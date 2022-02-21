Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RDUS stock remained flat at $$6.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,147. The company has a market cap of $328.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

