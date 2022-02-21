Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. RadNet reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RadNet stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.70.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

