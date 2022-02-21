Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,767,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,000. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 396.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

