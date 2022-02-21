Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

ZEN stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,903 shares of company stock worth $17,541,837 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Zendesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.