Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

