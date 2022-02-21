Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
