Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 256.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 11,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,991. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

