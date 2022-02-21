Zacks: Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

