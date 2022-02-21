Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.