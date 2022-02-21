Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.00.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

