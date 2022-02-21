Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
TSN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 3,475,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.