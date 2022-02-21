Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 3,475,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

