Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.41. 1,686,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
