Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.41. 1,686,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

