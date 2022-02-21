Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of NVTA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

