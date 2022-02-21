Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Zenvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zenvia Company Profile
