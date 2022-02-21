Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will report $324.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.82 million to $337.80 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $398.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

ZD opened at $106.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

