Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $55,648.80 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $55,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Z stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $189.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.