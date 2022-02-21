Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $353.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $355.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zumiez by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

