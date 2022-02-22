-$0.03 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000.

LESL stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.