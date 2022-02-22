$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.00. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 155,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

