-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,459. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $462.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.