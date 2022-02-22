-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

