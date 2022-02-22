-$0.18 EPS Expected for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,082. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $84,323,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

