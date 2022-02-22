-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.66). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. UBS Group cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 378,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,611. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

