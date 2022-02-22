$0.28 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.84 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.