-$0.34 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 419,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

