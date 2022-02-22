$0.67 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.53. Match Group also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 2,266,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,497. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,159,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.