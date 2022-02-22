$0.70 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Premier Financial posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

