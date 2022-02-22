$0.79 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.80. Intel posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.