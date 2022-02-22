$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $984.46 million to $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 108,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,650. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

