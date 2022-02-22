$1.04 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

