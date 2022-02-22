$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $441.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

