$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RPM International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

