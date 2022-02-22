$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

