1,000,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,000. Exelixis comprises 6.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

