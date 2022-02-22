1,057 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.15 and a 200 day moving average of $359.39. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

