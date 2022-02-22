1,064 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $273.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.26. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

