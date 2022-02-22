13,933 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

HEWC stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.