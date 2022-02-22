139,360 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Mosaic comprises approximately 3.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 241,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.