14,135 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 63.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 314,852 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

