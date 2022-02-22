15,875 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 724,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 339.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 266,196 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 264,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $6,788,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.