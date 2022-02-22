16,600 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conduent by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNDT. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

