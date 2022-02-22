1,814 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $388,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,189.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

