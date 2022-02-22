18,784 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fluor by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 106,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 2,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
