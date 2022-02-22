1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 142.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $10,611.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,657,415 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

