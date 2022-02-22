1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $35.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

