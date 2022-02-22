1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $35.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $57.62.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
