1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DIBS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DIBS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

