1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) vs. Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Honest and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $300.52 million 1.68 -$14.47 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 4.72 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Honest and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $14.06, indicating a potential upside of 152.92%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

