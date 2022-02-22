$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.30. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.37. 2,521,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.03. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

