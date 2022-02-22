$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,279. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

