$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

