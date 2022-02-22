$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

